Walker hat-trick as Mansfield Town smash six past bogey club Accrington

A first half Tyler Walker hat-trick helped Mansfield Town to finally beat bogey side Accrington Stanley in style with a stunning 6-1 home Carabao Cup first round tie win tonight.

Stags had not beaten Stanley in their last 13 encounters but, after going 1-0 down against the run of play in six minutes, went on to demolish the League One outfit

Incredibly, within 10 minutes of going behind to a Sam Finley goal, they were 3-1 up and cruising.

Tyler Walker levelled with the first of his two spot kick successes within three minutes and won and scored a second four minutes later before completing a hat-trick in first half stoppage time after Otis Khan had netted the third on 16 minutes.

Want-away striker Danny Rose, a surprise inclusion on the bench, added the fifth within a minute of coming as a sub on 65 minutes and CJ Hamilton a stoppage time sixth to put the icing on the cake as Stags continued their fine start to the new season.

Mansfield made four changes and Accrington six for the tie.

For the Stags Bobby Olejnik replaced Conrad Logan in goal.

Stoke loanee Ryan Sweeney made his debut in central defence with Matt Preston rested due to concussion sustained at Yeovil last weekend.

Neil Bishop was replaced by Calum Butcher and forward Craig Davies was left out, Jacob Mellis coming into the midfield instead with Tyler Walker as a lone forward.

Mansfield made a confident start and kept possession superbly for the early minutes, almost breaking through on three minutes.

Hamilton played a one-two on the right of the box with Butcher, but with the goal then in front of him, his first touch let him down as he took the return pass.

A low ball across the box by Hamilton then gave Benning sight of goal, his shot going into the sidenetting.

But all that early promise was wrecked when Finlay scored a superb goal on the visitors’ first attack on six minutes.

McConville’s pass found Finlay just inside the box and he turned two defenders inside out before taking the ball to the left of goal and somehow squeezing the finish inside the far post from a tight angle.

But that lead lasted just three minutes as Walker levelled matters from the spot on nine minutes.

Butcher’s cutting pass sent Walker in on goal and he was brought down by keeper Maxted as he tried to round him, Walker slotting a confident penalty low down the middle.

Incredibly Walker won and converted another penalty four minutes later.

This time he and Brown clashed on the by-line and the linesman flagged for a penalty. It looked a harsh one, but Walker dusted himself down and this time sent the keeper the wrong way.

Soon after Hamilton pulled a low pass for Mellis to send well over from 18 yards as Stags went in search of more goals.

They didn’t have to wait long as on 16 minutes on a break down the right Butcher flicked the ball past his marker and ghosted past him before curling a low pass perfectly onto Khan’s path who dispatched an unstoppable finish past Maxted from 15 yards.

Frustrated Stanley boss Coleman kicked the ball away as it bounced to his dug-out to see an 18th minute yellow card.

Conneely was booked on 26 minutes for dissent after arguing Stanley should have had a penalty when Zanzala seemed to be pulled back by Pearce.

Mellis was added to the cautions for a foul on 28 minutes, joined by Mingoia a minute late for a cynical trip on Mellis that halted a home breakaway.

As the pace slackened Olejnik had a let-off as he kicked the ball straight to McConville before then tackling him for a corner before he could get a shot away.

Benning’s wrestle with Rodgers on 41 minutes, preventing Stanley taking a quick free kick saw the fifth booking of the night.

Mis-kicks by both sides on 43 minutes saw Butcher gifted the chance to set up Walker, but his shot lacked venom and was easy to save.

Platt was then booked for pulling back Walker on 45 minutes though Stags were angry Walker had managed to pull clear of the player by then.

Mansfield’s excellent first half was capped off two minutes into the four added as Walker completed his hat-trick.

Khan burst into the box on the left and crossed hard from the left, Walker flicking into the net from close range.

Atkinson replaced Benning for the second half.

There was early danger as Zanzala got in on goal only for White to persist in his chase and do enough to put him off an accurate finish.

More great play from Walker saw him cut inside a defender on the left, putting him on his backside, before whistling a shot over the far angle.

On 58 minutes there was some real work to do for Olejnik as Mingoia let fly with a dipper from 25 yards, the keeper arching backwards to tip over.

Sterling-James was given a run in place of Khan on the hour with Mansfield still firmly in charge of the tie.

McConville was jeered by home fans as he was replaced by Clark on 64 minutes after he had gone down three times injured and he reacted angrily, walking towards fans and being pulled back.

Clark quickly pulled a low shot wide.

A minute later Rose was given a mixed reception, though mostly cheered, as he came on for hero Walker.

But within a minute Rose was on the scoresheet and everyone was cheering him. Mellis put Hamilton away down the left and his low cross was perfect for Rose to slot home from six yards.

With all three subs used, Finlay came off for Accrington with 12 minutes to go, leaving them with 10 men.

On 82 minutes Butcher sent a close range volley straight at Maxted from a superb far MacDonald cross.

Mellis then forced another good save from Maxted with Stanley desperate for the final whistle.

In added time Sterling-James sent a tame shot at the keeper from a gilt-edged chance carved out by White.

But on 90+3 minutes a neat move down the centre saw Mellis set up Hamilton for an unstoppable finish to crown the night.

STAGS: Olejnik, White, Pearce, Sweeney; Hamilton, MacDonald, Mellis, Butcher, Benning (Atkinson HT), Khan (Sterling-James 60), Walker (Rose 65). Subs: Logan, Bishop, Davies, Gibbens.

ACCRINGTON: Maxted, Hughes, Brown (Nolan 67), Zanzala, McConville (Clark 64), Finley, Wood, Rodgers, Mingoia, Platt, Conneely (Mangan 67). Subs: Ripley, Johnson, Richards-Everton, Nolan, Williams.

REFEREE: Sebastian Stockbridge of Newcastle.

ATTENDANCE: 1,565 (76 away).

CHAD STAGS MAN OF THE MATCH: Tyler Walker.