Walker proudly takes home match ball after Stanley rout

Forest loanee striker Tyler Walker left One Call Stadium proudly clutching the match ball tonight after his first half hat-trick spearheaded Mansfield Town’s sensational 6-1 win over League One bogey side Accrington Stanley in a Carabao Cup night to remember.

“It will probably go on the mantlepiece – I’ve got to get the lads to sign it now,” he smiled.

“I am really happy and enjoying my football. I’m playing with some really good players which helps and I am getting the service.

“I was doing my job tonight as I am here to score goals.

“I did that today and I am really happy, but I am more happy about the team’s performance and the win.”

Walker coolly stroked home two penalties in four minutes after Stags had conceded an early goal against the run of play before flicking in a third just before the break

“A goal is a goal but the third was a good one,” he said. “To be fair I thought the last one by CJ Hamilton was a great team goal – probably one of the best I have seen.

“We did penalty taking yesterday so it’s not such a shock on the pitch. Obviously a penalty is a goalscoring opportunity so I am glad to take them both today.”

He added: “We have played really well against a League One team that did really well last season. We are buzzing to be in the hat for the next round.

“We have a really good team as we showed in pre-season against better teams. We’ve shown we can cut it and at home I feel whoever comes here we’ll give them a really good game.

“For the squad as a whole it’s a confidence boost but we can’t get too ahead of ourselves.

“We now have to forget tonight and look at Colchester, though we’ll take the confidence from tonight into Saturday.”