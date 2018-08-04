Wantaway striker Danny Rose does not feature for Mansfield Town against Newport County

Wantaway striker Danny Rose has been left out of Mansfield Town’s side for their season-opener against Newport County.

Rose handed in a transfer request earlier in the week amid interest from Peterborough United.

New signings Matt Preston, Tyler Walker and Otis Khan will all start the game, while Lee Angol does not feature in the team after he was also the subject of a transfer bid.

There is also a place in the starting side for Krystian Pearce at the heart of the Stags defence, while loan signing Ryan Sweeney, who joined from Stoke City on Friday, is named on the bench.

Mansfield Town: Logan, White, Preston, Pearce, Hamilton, MacDonald, Bishop, Khan, Benning, Walker, Davies.

Subs: Mellis, Olejnik, Butcher, Sweeney, Sterling-James, Gibbens, Graham.

Newport County: Day, Hornby-Forbes, Franks, Bennett, Demetriou, Butler, Marsh-Brown, Crofts, Dolan, Amond, Matt.

Subs: Pipe, M. Harris, Bakinson, Sheehan, Townsend, Cooper, Semenyo

Ref: Paul Marsden.

Follow www.chad.co.uk this afternoon for our full matchday feed and post match reaction.