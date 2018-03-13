Ward triple sinks the Shrimps

Keaton Ward was the star turn with a hat-trick as a young Mansfield Town reserves side beat Morecambe 3-0 in this afternoon’s Central League match at Rainworth MW’s Kirklington Road.

The Shrimps hit the home post before Ward opened his account on 25 minutes after being set up by Gooden and Blake.

Ward doubled the lead on 76 minutes, lifting the ball over the keeper after Gooden had held the ball up for him on the edge of the box.

His hat-trick came from the penalty spot two minutes later after he had been brought down.