Warning shot as Linby CW hit form in promotion chase

Ash Foster and Sean Craven celebrate on Saturday. Pic by Kev Goodman/ontheroadblog

Although there is a long way to go, sixth-placed Linby are just seven points adrift of table-topping Blidworth Welfare with two games in hand and boss Andy Tring said: “We want promotion.

“We are already doing ground preparation with the expectation that we will apply for promotion and see where it takes us.

“It's going to be a lot of hard work, but I think we have got the lads to do it if we stay fit and stay focused.”

He added: “That was our best performance of the season so far against Mickleover – fantastic.

“We played really well against Long Eaton last week when they scraped a late draw after we'd dominated for 80 minutes.

“But from that we took it on this week against a really good Mickleover side and we have got players back which has strengthened us. We are looking good.

“Also, after we lost the game to Nottingham when we had seven players missing, I spoke to Steve Kirkham at Eastwood and he loaned me two young lads which has really helped us out.

“Caden McGrath, a right wing back, has been starting the games and Jay Crumbie, an attacking midfielder, has been coming on after about 60 minutes and making a big impact. So I am really pleased.”

This Saturday Linby are away to a Teversal Reserves side three from the bottom but Tring warned: “I am not going to think we've got three points already as we've come unstuck before like that.

“Hopefully the players have got their tails up and feel confident.