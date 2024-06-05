Hucknall Town ladies have a family feel about the club,

“One of the players’ mums says I’m just like Jurgen Klopp,” says Colin Craske, manager of Hucknall Town Women FC.

“It’s because when the players are substituted I give them a big hug and encourage them. It’s just the way we are here – one big family.”

Even the most generous football watchers would be hard-pressed to find too many more similarities between Klopp’s (now former) Liverpool and Hucknall’s sides, but if it were to come down to just a squad of players enjoying both their football and being part of a team, then there’s certainly a comparison to be made.

It’s now been two seasons since Craske approached Hucknall Town FC about the possibility of forming a women’s team to be affiliated with the club, having previously coached teams attached to Rolls Royce and then Sports Gateway.

He said: “We broke away from Sports Gateway because we didn’t feel the facilities were great for us to use and the pitches weren’t in great condition. It was a bit of a speculative call that I put in to the guys at Hucknall to tell them my ideas, and it couldn’t have gone better.

“They quickly agreed it would be a fantastic thing to explore and since minute one, everyone there has been incredibly supportive and not left us wanting for anything. We can’t thank them enough.”

Using Hucknall’s RM Stadium as a base for both training and matches, Hucknall Town Women play in the seventh tier of the women’s game, in Seniors Division One of the Nottinghamshire Girls and Ladies Football League.

They have just finished sixth in the eight-team league standings with four wins and two draws to their name, a more than acceptable outcome according to their manager.

“That’s not bad considering it’s our first full season here,” he said.

“We’d like to have a go at promotion next year but it’s a case of ‘come what may’, rather than there being any pressure. The champions go up automatically, then it comes down to who has applied for promotion and if they’ve finished high enough.

“We had to bring in four or five new players this year and it inevitably took time for the team to gel but we’re getting there, and as I say, we make it feel like a family and that always helps.

“Our youngest player is 17. She was out for a long time with an ACL injury and was cast aside by her last club, but she came to us and is loving it here, which is what she needs after all she’s been through.

“Our oldest player is 43 and runs a kids club in Hucknall with her mum, and we’ve even got a Kenyan international player who used to play for her school back home before moving to the UK.

“A Spanish lady came and trained with us and is hopefully going to join when she returns to England to work, so we’ve got a real range of different characters.”

In terms of the club’s role in the community, Craske feels it’s important people know the women’s team exists, not only in terms of attracting players, but also fans who love women’s football or football in general.

Being attached to the town’s main club no doubt helps, and it is hoped that will in turn aid the women’s section to grow in future. There is a desire to create junior teams, providing the relevant coaching staff are available.

Craske said: “There is no shortage of young girls who want to play football in Hucknall, so it’s about having the framework there for them to be able to join our club at whatever age.

“We have a role to play in the community and if it’s known there’s an adult ladies side, then the more players we attract the more likelihood there is of being able to form a development and/or reserve side as well.

“We don’t need funding – we’ve had Linby Vans as our main sponsor for the last five years and have the Bowman pub behind us as well.

“In the future, there’s the possibility of a girls’ junior section too. We know from the amount of girls that play at school that there is scope to form some junior sides, but of course we need enough players and coaches to be able to do it.

“I’ve always championed women’s football as it’s the big thing at the moment and it’s great to have the support from Hucknall Town – it feels like we’ve been here for ten years rather than just one.