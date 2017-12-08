We have answered the doubters says Evans as Stags head for Crawley

As they head to Crawley Town seven games unbeaten in League Two, Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans felt his side have now answered their early season critics and doubters.

A Stags side showing nine changes lost on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy on penalties at Blackpool on Wednesday night, but will again ring the changes at Crawley tomorrow as they bid to keep the run going.

“The boys have been tremendous,” said Evans.

“They’ve had criticism from near and far all the way through since August saying they weren’t good enough and we all weren’t good enough.

“I said to them we just have to do our talking on the pitch, ably led by what we do on the training ground.

“The wonderful thing is we’ve got good players in the team and good players trying to get into the team and that’s always a recipe that works well for having a good team.”

Evans believes the best if yet to come.

“We are not there yet,” he said. “We are in good form in periods of games but we want to be in good form for all of the games.

“Each department needs to be right. We’re getting there slowly but surely. But we are still making mistakes we shouldn’t be making and switching off our concentration levels.

“But that comes with a new group. One thing they do have is a fantastic hunger to work hard.

“There are a lot of good players who want to play football and they encourage each other and have a real togetherness and that’s fantastic.”