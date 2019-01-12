‘We lost too many individual battles,’ reflects David Flitcroft on Mansfield Town’s defeat to Yeovil

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft was left disappointed by his side’s overall display in today’s 1-0 home defeat by struggling Yeovil Town.

He cited poor final balls and players shirking responsibility in vital moments as key to the unexpected defeat.

“We lost too many individual battles in the first half,” he said.

“Yeovil have come and high-pressed us.

“We didn’t perform first half. We couldn’t get into second gear and there was no fluidity to what we did.

“When we did get the other side of their press we were not careful enough or clinical enough in our play to release Tyler Walker or CJ Hamilton.

“We needed a match-winning pass. It’s a position of responsibility. There was a lack of responsibility and ownership in key moments.”

He added: “In the second half we got on the front foot and completely dominated proceedings, but there was no real punch to anything we did in that last third.

“Their keeper has done well but we should have made him work even harder. It’s about precision and placement.”

Flitcroft gave an immediate debut to on-loan Forest keeper Jordan Smith and said: “Jordan did okay.

“He only came in yesterday so we will do more work with him on the training ground.

“The conditions didn’t really allow us to play it out first half with the wind howling down the centre of the pitch.”

He added: “I feel sorry for the supporters today as they stuck with it and tried to get us back in the game. We didn’t do them justice today.”

Stags now face Crawley Town at home on Tuesday with Flitcroft trying hard to complete some incoming transfers.

“We have been very busy speaking to players and agents and we are trying to get things over the line,” he said.

“That’s always the difficult bit once you have located the targets and sold the club and the project to them, which we have.

“Until the ink is dry on the signature and it’s gone through to the FA and been quantified then there are many deals you think you’ve got over the line but you haven’t.

“It’s now about whether those players really want to come and join us for the right reasons.”