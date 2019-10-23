We shot ourselves in the foot against Salford admits Mansfield Town man of the match Conor Shaughnessy

As Salford City leapfrogged Mansfield Town in the table with their smash and grab 2-1 win at the One Call Stadium last night, Stags midfielder Conor Shaughnessy admitted the home side had shot themselves in the foot.

Stags dominated the possession and the chances, but poor finishing and a couple of defensive lapses proved so costly in the end.

“It’s so frustrating. We went into the game knowing we needed to win because Salford were in a similar position in the table – we let ourselves down there,” said the Leeds loanee.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a little bit. But all we can do is learn from it and move on to Saturday

“I thought we should have come away with at least a draw. We dominated the game enough to come away with all three points, really.

“Like the gaffer has said, we need to work on both boxes – defending for those two goals and then putting the ball in the back of the net.

“We created enough chances to win the game and we didn’t defend well enough for their only two good chances in the whole game. We were punished for that.”

Shaughnessy added: “It’s just small details – we had a chat after about the two goals and we’ve taken responsibility for them.

“I’m sure we’ll look into it on Thursday when we’re back in about the fine details going into Saturday.

“It’s simple things like putting the ball in the back of the net when we’re creating that many chances.”

Shaughnessy was a dominant figure in centra midfield, rightly winning man of the match after his best game so far in the Amber & Blue.

However, he said:

“It might have been one of my best performances, but it’s difficult to be happy when we’ve lost the game.

“Hopefully I can keep consistent with these performances and we’ll get the results too.”

Most fans believed Shaughnessy had been signed as defensive cover, but last night he showed just how at home he can be in the centre of midfied.

“I think it’s a part of my game that maybe you haven’t seen as much of,” he said.

“The lads know I can bring that out as well, so I was happy to do that but as I say it’s difficult to come away from that happy when you’ve not won the game.

“Everyone wants as much space as possible. I love getting on the ball, driving us forward and playing the passes that get us going. It was an ideal game for that.”