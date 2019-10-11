West Ham loanee Dapo Afolayan shows his class in a Mansfield Town shirt at last

Mansfield Town fans finally got the chance to see a bit more of West Ham loanee Dapo Afolayan in Tuesday’s Leasing.com Trophy draw with Crewe – and will have been impressed by a sensational first half hour.

“Dapo is a very good technical player – that’s why he got his move from Solihull to West Ham. We see him every day in training,” said Dempster.

“But what impressed me was the distance he covered. He was pressing all over the pitch. He ran himself into the ground. And he hasn’t played for a while so that’s probably why he faded towards the end.”

He continued: “It’s been quite a tough month for Dapo as he’s not had a lot of game time. He’s got a lot of competition for a place.

“He has moved up from London to make sure he can commit fully.

“He is a good player who has fitted well into the squad and someone who brings something slightly different to the table as well, which is important.”