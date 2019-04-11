West Ham United loanee Sam Byram speaks about his return to action with Nottingham Forest after seven months out with injury

Sam Byram returned to first team football this week after a lengthy injury lay-off.

The defender, on loan at Nottingham Forest from Premier League side West Ham United, was happy to be back out on the pitch for the first time since August.

Unfortuantely for Byram and Forest the game against Sheffield Wednesday ended in defeat but the 25-year-old was glad to be back.

“It has been about seven months but I feel fit and good to be back,” Byram told www.nottinghamforest.co.uk.

“When I did the injury and had my surgery, there would have been a few people who wouldn’t have expected me to be back. But I set myself a target and gave myself something to fight towards and it is nice to come back and play again.

“I did a lot of my rehab back at West Ham, so it is almost like coming back and meeting everyone again. But the staff here have done a lot of good work with me and I am grateful to them for getting me up to speed and helping me get back out there.

“I did two 90 minutes for the Under 23s and have been training for a few weeks now. It gets to the point where there is only so much for the Under 23s you can play and need to make that step and I felt quite good out there.”