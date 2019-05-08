When and where can you watch Mansfield Town's play-off encounters?

Mansfield Town will contest the League Two play-offs this week and Stags fans everywhere will be keen to get a piece of the action.

Of course, many will be at the games themselves as David Flitcroft's men travel to face Newport County on Thursday night and then host the return leg on Sunday evening.

But if you can't get to the game, fear not, as you'll instead be able to watch both games live on TV.

Sky Sports will be broadcasting both matches, with Thursday night's game at Rodney Parade kicking off at 7.45pm.

Attention will then turn to Sunday night when the One Call Stadium will no doubt be rocking for the return fixture, which kicks off at 6pm and will again be live on Sky Sports.

If you want to watch the other League Two play-off semi-finals to see who Stags COULD meet should they make it to Wembley, then Tranmere Rovers will host Forest Green Rovers on Friday night at 7.45pm with the return leg at Forest Green on Monday night at 7.45pm, with both games again on Sky Sports.

The final will take place at Wembley on Saturday, May 25 with a 3pm kick-off.