Captain Adam Murray lifts the championship trophy to mark Stags' return to the Football League.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Remembering Mansfield Town's 2013 championship-winning squad

It’s nearly nine years since Mansfield Town memorably won promotion back to the Football League by winning what was then the Blue Square Premier title under manager Paul Cox.

By Mark Duffy
Friday, 21st January 2022, 2:07 pm

Here, we remember every player who made a league appearance for Stags that season and see where their career has taken them since.

1. Manager: Paul Cox

Cox remained with Stags for another season, going on to manage Torquay, Barrow, Guiseley and current club Kettering Town.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. Lindon Meikle - Apps 43 - Goals: 5

Meikle also left in 2014, going on to feature for a number of non-league clubs including three years at Kettering, and is now at Buxton.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. Matt Green - Apps: 42 - Goals: 25

Prolific scorer Matt Green enjoyed two spells with Stags, also featuring for several other clubs. Currently a free agent after leaving Northern Irish club Lingfield.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. Colin Daniel: Apps: 41 - Goals: 5

Featured heavily for Port Vale, Blackpool and Burton after leaving Stags and is now at Exeter City.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Mansfield TownPaul CoxFootball LeagueStags
Next Page
Page 1 of 8