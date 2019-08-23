Where do the bookies think Mansfield Town will finish this season?

It may have been a slow start by Mansfield Town, but the bookies are backing Stags to come good.

Mansfield were installed as one of the early pre-season favourites from promotion, along with Bradford City, Plymouth and Salford.

But, with just four points from their first four games, John Dempster's injury-hit men sit in 13th spot ahead of Saturday's visit of Stevenage.

Mal Benning not worried by slow start

Dempster demands a big reaction after Orient defeat

William Hill still rate Mansfield as 8/1 third favourites to win the league, behind Bradford (5/1) and Plymouth (7/1)

Mansfield are also odds on to seal a play-off place (5/6), along with Bradford, Plymouth, Salford, who are all odds on, and Swindon, Forest Green and Exeter.

But the bookies think Mansfield will once again miss out on an automatic promotion place (3/1) with Bradford, Plymouth and Salford again the front-runners.

Stags can be backed at 9/4 fourth-favourites to finally secure promotion to League One.

And if that is to happen then the goals of Nicky Maynard (7/1) and Danny Rose (8/1) will be vital - with the Stags players amongst the front-runners to finish the campaign as top scorer alongside Bradford's James Vaughan (7/1)