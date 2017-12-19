White sets his sights on a maximum haul

Stags defender Hayden White is adamant his side can accumulate maximum points from their Christmas and new year programme.

Mansfield host Morecambe on Saturday before a Boxing Day trip to Grimsby and then matches with Wycombe Wanderers and Carlisle.

And with 12 points up for grabs, White wants them all.

He said: “We need the 12 points and have a squad good enough to get them.

“This league dictates that every game is tough. Winning home games is crucial and picking up points on the road is key as much as possible.

“We’re within touching distance of the top seven and if we can put a good winning run together we’ll be right in there again.”

Two games without scoring have left Stags frustrated in front of goal but White believes it will just be a temporary problem.

He said: “We’re creating plenty of chances and working hard but the final piece of the jigsaw is putting the ball in the net and it’s just not happened for us in the last two games.

“We know it could be better and we’ll be giving 100 per cent to make it better.”

Stags host Morecambe this weekend and White believes it will be a very tough encounter for he and his teammates.

He said: “Morecambe will be a bit more physical than Yeovil I think but we can deal with that.

“Plenty of teams lower down the table can pick up results against those higher up the league so we have to guard against that.

“If we keep working hard then the results will come.”

Looking ahead to the transfer window opening, White says he’d welcome any new faces to the squad should manager Steve Evans decide to delve into the transfer market.

He said: “We have to respect the manager’s decisions and if he feels people need to come in or leave then we go with it, but we’d always welcome new faces to the group.”

On his own recent displays, White says he’s been happy to fill in at right-back rather than his usual centre-back berth.

He said: “I enjoyed playing the wide role against Yeovil and it’s good to get forward whilst also remembering your defensive duties.

“Wherever the gaffer wants me to play, I’ll play. It’s been a bit of a stop-start season for me but I think I’ve found a bit of form now so hopefully I can stay in the team.”