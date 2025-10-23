Whitman: ‘We deserved more in derby’

Boss Tris Whitman was felt Hucknall Town were unlucky to lose out as they fell to a late goal against local rivals Kimberley MW on Wednesday night.

Kole Lambert struck in the 85th minute to seal a 2-1 victory, just four minutes after Aaron Smart had cancelled out Lambert’s earlier opener.

And Whitman felt his side deserved more.

He said: “It was a disappointing result, especially as I felt we played very well against a side in good form and could easily have taken something from the game – perhaps even all three points in the closing stages.

Joe Ashurst - penalty success in his 300th game for Hucknall on Saturday.

“Kimberley were a constant threat throughout with a lively front line, but overall, we controlled large parts of the game. Our possession play was positive and purposeful, which helped limit their attacking opportunities. They looked dangerous on the counter-attack, but aside from the goal they scored midway through the first half, we restricted them to very few clear-cut chances.

“In the second half, I thought we were the more positive team. We unsettled their back line on a number of occasions and dominated both possession and territory. The final 15 minutes were frantic and influenced by a few key moments that didn’t go our way.

“I felt we should have been awarded a penalty before Reece Sugars was sin-binned harshly. Despite that setback, we found an equaliser and looked a real threat on the break.

"Kimberley had a couple of chances from a corner, but we managed to hang on and looked capable of producing another big moment, similar to last week’s performance. Unfortunately, it was Kimberley who grabbed a late winner — a goal that, in my opinion, could easily have been ruled out for handball.

“Credit to Kimberley — they’re one of the better teams we’ve faced this season, and it made for an entertaining game that probably deserved to end in a draw.

“Overall, I’m really pleased with the character and effort shown by the players. Their work rate and attitude were excellent throughout.”

That followed Saturday's exciting added time 2-1 home win against Deeping Rangers.

Joe Ashurst marked his 300th appearance for the club with a penalty success just before the break. That was wiped out on 65 minutes by Harrison Dee only for Trevell Lindon to strike a winner five minutes in added time at the end.

Hucknall now prepare to host Harrowby United this weekend.