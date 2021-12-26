Rolls-Royce Leisure U12s take on Hucknall Harriers (yellow and black)

Who can you spot in these great retro photos from Hucknall's youth football scene?

Youth football has always played a huge part in the sports scene across Hucknall down the decades.

To celebrate the town’s proud football history, we’ve dipped into the archives to bring you these snaps. But we’d love to hear your memories of playing for local clubs and to see your pictures from those great days.

1. Hucknall Warriors U18

Members of a former Hucknall Warriors U18s side. Are you pictured?

2. Hucknall Warriors U10s

A past Hucknall Warriors U10s team. Do you recognise anyone?

3. Hucknall Warriors

Players of Hucknall Warriors who were guests at Hucknall Town

4. Hucknall Rolls Royce Blue U7

Hucknall Rolls-Royce Blue U-7s celebrate success. Back row, L-R : Cole Taylor, Jack Marshall, Alex Pottage, Noah Curtis, Front row, L-R : Alfie Lilley, Caelan Doyle, Christiano Poutziouri, Rylan Jackson

