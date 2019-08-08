Will Jacob Mellis suspension give chance for Otis Khan to shine for Mansfield Town?

A three-match ban for midfielder Jacob Mellis could be just the opening that lets Otis Khan back into the Mansfield Town team.

Khan is desperate to prove a point after failing to regain a regular place following injury last season and, despite an impressive pre-season, was only on the bench in the opener at Newport, though came on to star in the second half.

Boss John Dempster was non-committal as to who will replace Mellis after his sending-off at Newport last weekend, but said: “I think you will definitely see Otis feature on Saturday.

“Whether he starts or comes off the bench again remains to be seen.

“He has done brilliantly throughout pre-season and come back with a real drive and motivation.

“Otis has performed to a high level. He didn’t think feel like he hit the levels last season consistently enough and I love his honesty.

“He is another cracking character to have in and around the place.

“He is someone who is going to play a vital part in this campaign.