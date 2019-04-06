Will Tomlinson's delight at playing a full part in Mansfield Town promotion push

Mansfield Town midfielder Will Tomlinson is delighted to now be playing a full part in the club's push for promotion.

He again started in today's crucial 1-0 win over Cambridge, which moved unchanged Stags to second.

“It's an absolutely massive win for us,” said the 21-year-old, who signed from Blackburn Rovers mid-season but had found starts hard to come by.

“ It gives us another massive boost towards next week.

“This is very exciting. Last year we got promotion but I didn't play as much as I wanted to.

“Here I have started four or five games and four sub appearances, so I feel like I have played a good part in the second half of the season now and done my bit to help us towards promotion.

“I don't think I did as well as I could on the ball today, but I just kept running and tackling.”

Cambridge made Stags work hard but were undone by Tyler Walker's 63rd minute strike.

“Today was a massive result,” said Tomlinson.

“We have been working hard all week, knowing what we had to do and that if we put in 100 per cent we'd get a result.

“It didn't matter when, we knew a goal was going to come.

“It was all about hard work and our commitment to each other.

“At half-time the gaffer said if everyone gives an extra 20 per cent we can win this game – and we did.”

He added: “It was a great finish from Tyler. He always seems to be in the right place at the right time which is the sign of a good striker.

“Cambridge had a massive result in the week when they battered Bury 3-0, so we knew we had to show them some respect and it wouldn't be easy.”