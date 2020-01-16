Win a pair of tickets to Mansfield Town vs Bradford City on January 25 courtesy of Carabao Energy Drink

Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with the Nottingham Post to give ten lucky Mansfield Town fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to Stags’ home game with Bradford City on Saturday, January 25.

Currently in the third year of its partnership with the EFL, which includes the title sponsorship of the Carabao Cup, South-East Asian energy drink Carabao is proud to support all 72 football league clubs for the 2019/20 season.

Carabao Energy Drinks are great-tasting, fruity low sugar and no sugar drinks that provide an energy boost for everyone, specifically adults of all ages, to get them through their day. Carabao has half the sugar of other leading energy drinks and comes in a range of flavours that taste just like soft drinks, such as Green Apple, Mandarin Orange, Original, Green Apple Sugar Free and Original Sugar Free.

Carabao is currently stocked in Asda, BP, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Spar, WHSmith, as well as a significant number of independent retailers.

To be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize, simply answer the following question: Which club did new Mansfield boss Graham Coughlan leave to take over at Stags?

Entries must be e-mailed to competitions@wcommunications.co.uk and must include your name, address, postcode and contact number. Deadline for entries is 4pm on Friday, January 17.

Good Luck and Get Game Ready!