Craig Westcarr's goal settled a difficult game 1-0 away at Dunkirk last weekend to book a semi-final, likely to be away at Bourne Town, and Ingle said: “We are pleased we have the play-offs part of the job done – that's phase one if you like.

“It was a tough afternoon and the chairman said afterwards it was a long time since he could remember us ever beating Dunkirk.

“They set out to spoil and a large part of what they did worked. The pitch was awful and made it hard for us to play our football. But we didn't get suckered into playing their game.”

Craig Westcarr - scored matchwinner that booked play-offs place for Hucknall.

Ingle said he may make some changes for Barrow but wants to go into the play-offs on a high.

“Our bench consists of some very good players. Some of them have not been able to get game time through no fault of their own,” he said.

“We have players who have come out and someone has gone in and played so well they've kept them out. So we're not worried about making changes.

“We may rest a couple and we will look at it over the next few days.

“We do want to win every game. We said after the Aylestone defeat there are eight games left and it would be nice to put together an unbeaten run through those eight games which would see us into the play-offs and also take that confidence into the play-offs - which is pretty much what the lads have done.

“We have also had a chat about us relaxing a bit more as it has been very tense. We had a tough February and March in my opinion, but we got through it.

“Then it was just a case of settling down and playing the football we needed to play.”

On the semi-finals, he added: “I think it will end up being Bourne. We have beaten them twice already. We are never over-confident. But we have only losty to two of the sides up there – Birstall, which was only 1-0, and Newark at home, when we were abysmal on the day – one to forget.

“So we are not worried about anybody.

“It's highly likely we will be playing away as I can't see anybody slipping up where we'd get the home tie, which would have been better.

