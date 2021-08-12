Winning start but Hucknall Town boss Andy Graves wants better at West Bridgford tonight

Hucknall v Lutterworth action.

A brace from Craig Westcarr saw off Lutterworth Athletic on Saturday and boss Andy Graves said: “There are a couple of players we are still trying to bring in – but they've got to come for the right reasons.

“We will see if they materialise. One player I thought we might get in has told us he has had two better offers.

"So we will see where he wants to be and if he wants to enjoy his football and be part of us.

“The other has been injured since we showed an interest in him and he needs to get first before we could commit.

“One of them is a striker and the other is a midfielder.”

On tonight's opposition, who have won one and lost one so far, he said: “I expect a tough game at Bridgford – they are a good side.

“The last time we played them was the last game before the first lockdown when we drew there.

“They have made some decent signings since.

“We will go there with confidence through we need to improve in certain areas and look after the ball a bit better.

“On the whole we’re pleased to have started off with a win in front of the fans, there’s not a lot more you can ask for on the opening day of the season.

“It wasn’t a brilliant performance but we know what we need to work on to improve on it.

“We didn’t produce our free-flowing football that we like to play with, but hopefully that will come. The tempo still wasn’t right for my liking, but we got the win so that’s the main thing.

“It’s often said that if you don’t play your best but still get a result then it’s the sign of a good side, but I’d still much prefer us to win more convincingly!”

He added: “I thought Jake (Pearson) and the four lads at the back did really well throughout. Yes, we conceded a goal, but the mistake didn’t come from them, and I don’t point the finger at where it ends up, I point the finger at where it starts.