Yellows ready for the leaders

Hucknall Town will face a crunch clash against league leaders Sherwood Colliery on Saturday as they aim to claw back some ground in the CML South title race.

The Yellows are six points behind Sherwood with a game in hand meaning a win against them will give them a strong chance of soon pulling level, albeit Sherwood’s goal difference is superior.

And Hucknall boss Andy Graves (pictured above) feels the pressure is on the leaders.

He said: “We’ll train for this game like we have any other; there’s no pressure on us as nobody expects us to win it.”

“It doesn’t matter that people don’t believe Hucknall Town can win the league, that takes the pressure off of us all. We’re always told we’re a big club and we have a right to win the league but we don’t and we have to work hard to win it.”

Last Saturday’s win over Swanwick Pentrich Road kept the Yellows firmly in touch and included a debut goal for new striker Shane Newton, but also a red card for defender Dave Leak.

Graves said: “I think we were comfortable. The sending off changed the game a bit but Swanwick didn’t put any pressure on us, it was a professional performance.

“The red card was unlucky, there was no malice in it. Leak’s 28-years-old and he plays centre half but has never been sent off before. He’s lost the ball and unfortunately caught the player.

“We’re unsure on whether Leak will be banned next week, but if he is we’ve got Ben Jones to cover.

“Leak didn’t play in the reverse fixture so the suspension won’t affect us too much as we have the squad depth.”

Following the Sherwood game, Hucknall’s next match will be away to Holbrook St Michaels on April 7.