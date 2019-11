A young Mansfield Town reserves will take on Scunthorpe United on grass in the Central League Cup at the RH Academy this afternoon (2pm).

Stags boss John Dempster said: “It will be a mixture but mostly U21 players.

“But Jordan Graham will hopefully get some more minutes, coming back from a long injury.

“Willem Tomlinson will play as will Omari Sterling-James and Bobby Olejnik.

“Weather permitting we will get the game on here at the RH Academy.”