Youngster Appiah signs long-term deal with Nottingham Forest.

Teenage Nottingham Forest striker Arvin Appiah has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The young forward celebrated his 18th birthday recently and has now penned a new four-and-a-half-year deal with The Reds.

Appiah, who joined the club as a nine-year-old, made a goalscoring debut for the first team this season, coming off the bench to find the net against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup before making his Championship bow on New Year’s Day against Leeds United at The City Ground.

The forward has also represented England at Under 16, Under 17 and Under 18 level, playing his part as England Under 17s reached the semi-final of the European Championship last summer.

And the youngster is delighted to have signed the deal.

He said: “I have been here since the age of nine so being around the first-team, training and travelling with them, it is a great opportunity to gain experience so I am delighted.

“I have learned a lot, being around such experienced players as Michael Dawson, Lewis Grabban and Danny Fox. I can ask them questions and they have given me good feedback so it is great being around them.

“I am very grateful to everyone at the club for helping me. From the under-9s to 18s and 23s, they have helped me a lot, strength wise, technique and everything so I am really appreciative of the hard work they have put into me.”

Appiah has fond memories of his debut against Burton and is now keen to see Forest climb the table.

He said: “I was nervous at first but we were losing, I had nothing to lose so I just wanted to express myself and show what I could do. Luckily, I went one-on-one with the keeper and it went in so it was a good debut for me.

“Hopefully we can get promoted to the Premier League this season and I can play as many games as I can for this great club and score some goals too.”