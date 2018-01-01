Zander Diamond and Danny Rose miss out for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town had skipper Zander Diamond and top scorer Danny Rose ruled out through injury for today’s home clash with Carlisle United.

The Stags, who won 2-1 at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, despite a virus in the camp, saw Rose and Diamond go off in the first 20 minutes at Adams Park.

Rose has a hip injury but should be fine for the weekend FA Cup trip to Cardiff City, as should Diamond, who was flattened by a ball to the face from a fierce free kick.

Lee Angol, who has scored twice in the last two games, came in up front for Rose while Mal Benning replaced Diamond in the defence.

The other change came in goal where Conrad Logan, fit again after the virus, returned in place of an unlucky Bobby Olejnik, who had a fine game at Wycombe.

Hayden White is still not 100 per cent from the illness but was named on the bench.

Stags were looking to start the New Year by launching themselves into the play-off places and extending a run of only one defeat in 17 games against a Carlisle side managed by former Mansfield boss Keith Curle and including ex-Stags winger Reggie Lambe.

STAGS: Logan; Anderson, Pearce, Bennett, Benning; Potter, MacDonald, Mellis, Hamilton; Angol, Hemmings. Subs: Olejnik, Digby, Atkinson, Sterling-James, White, Thomas, Butcher.

CARLISLE: Bonham, Tom Miller, Grainger, Liddle, Parkes, Jones, Devitt, Cosgrove, Lambe, Shaun Miller, Hill. Subs: Hope, Nabbi, Bennett, Ellis, Brown, O’Sullivan, Bacon.

REFEREE: Darren Drysdale of Lincolnshire.