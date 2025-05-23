Harvey Jackman and Panda Gym going from strength to strength

Harvey Jackman (tallest) and teammates at Doncaster Dome

Apprentice joiner Harvey Jackman hopes that what he describes as ‘intense, high-quality training’ at Hucknall’s Panda Martial Arts gym will help him achieve his ambition to be a professional MMA fighter.

‘Our gym is a family in what’s already a tight knit community,’ said Jackman, who turns 18 in July. ‘I love how training builds confidence and some weeks I’m there everyday training up to twelve hours a week. I’m also an assistant coach for classes for novices and young children as well as teaching my own judo class.’

Former Holgate Secondary School pupil Jackman has now won two amateur MMA matches although ‘I lost my most recent match on the BMF BadMofo show in Doncaster coming up short against an experienced local fight Leo Palmer. A fighter gains experience in every match, and I’m determined to improve.’

‘I started judo training Judo at Edgewood Judo Club aged eight. I started learning striking techniques during a short spell with a taekwondo gym and then moved to Panda almost two years ago to begin MMA training. It’s my main passion and I love competing in the cage or octagon. It takes courage but there’s nothing like the thrill of letting everyone see what I’m made of. Like a lot of young fighters, I’d love to have a future in the UFC, although wrestling in the WWE would be pretty cool.’

Harvey Jackman Victorious

Nguyen Châu is head coach at Panda. ‘We took five to Bad Mofo and two got decisive wins. That’s Lavell Maloney and Brannon Schoales. Harvey, Bobby and Bryley didn’t win but fought well. All have lots of potential. We enjoy competing on Bad Mofo as it’s a quality promotion that really look after fighters and coaches. We also compete on other regional shows including Wolkernite FC, FCC, S3 Juniors, and Muay Thai Addict Pretty Killer Show. ’I’d like to thank Cross Electrical for their generosity in sponsoring our competitors.’

Châu, 31, came to England from Vietnam aged eight and has competed in martial arts since he was 14 and began coaching at 16. Panda MMA now operates seven days a week but began with Châu teaching children four days weekly. ‘We train about 80 children and adults with classes teaching MMA, Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Wrestling for MMA. All age groups can develop their MMA skills with us. We also run advanced classes for competitors which include sparring. Positive feedback from parents shows that people are impress how we coach under-7s and help them grow in confidence and skillsets as we regularly gain positive feedback from parents.’

If wanting to find out about training at Panda or interested in offering sponsorship to individual athletes or the club call 07475 730191 or e-mail [email protected] . The club is located at Unit 17C, Mancor House on Bolsover Street NG15 7TZ .