Hucknall's Harvey Sturton gets a second professional victory

Hucknall’s Harvey Sturton is an electrician by day but hopes that his future is as a champion boxer at super lightweight and he’s now establishing himself on the northern fight scene with his second professional win on a show at the Rushcliffe Arena in which he stopped Lancashire’s Liam Fitzmaurice in the third of four scheduled rounds.

‘The bout went very well as I consistently scored clean punches throughout,’ said Sturton. ‘The opponent wasn’t throwing back. I continued to bombard him with big shots, leading to the stoppage. It was exhilarating hearing my friends and family shouting their support each time I landed a heavy punch.’

Twenty-one-year-old Sturton lives with his parents and most admires Floyd Mayweather Jr and Roberto Duran.

He added: "I work as an Electrician during the day at the University of Nottingham and then I go straight to the boxing gym after work.I started in the sport aged eight at Hucknall boys ABC and then at Bennys Boxing Gym where I had 30 amateur matches and won the East Midlands Championships four times. I now box out of Bulwell Hall ABC and Bad Boyz Boxing Gym. I help train the lads at Bulwell throughout the week. I really enjoy teaching stuff I’ve learned. It helps keep me highly motivated to improve."

Harvey Sturton Defeats Liam Fitzmaurice in Nottingham

"My professional debut was last November. I was nervous but ready to fight in 8oz gloves. I didn’t hold back and hit my opponent repeatedly with powerful punches to his head that left my knuckles bruised and swollen. Afterwards my opponent Jordan Harding said that boxing me was his hardest bout to date and I rocked him so that he had to grab and push me to keep me at bay."

Sturton’s coaches at Bulwell are Shaun O’Dowd, Charlie Kielty and Simon Clark added: "These guys’ dedication is the main reason the gyms stay open for anyone from any background to dedicate themselves to boxing which improves lives through the discipline it imposes. Discipline is the key to success. That’s how I’ve found it,’ stated Sturton.

Coach Errol McDonald from Bad Boyz is a former professional boxer said they were pleased with Sturton's ongoing progress.

He said: "We’re pleased with how Harvey has transitioned into the professional ranks. He’ s training hard in the gym and following instructions. Everyone is proud of his performance winning his second paid bout by stoppage. I’m confident he’ll progress and achieve his ambitions."

All boxers required sponsorship and Sturton is ‘grateful to local company Mr Swift Plastering for their massive help. They’re also excellent plasterers. Anyone else considering sponsorship or who wants to see me box should contact me on Instagram @harvey_n_s or Harvey Sturton on Facebook or e-mail [email protected] .