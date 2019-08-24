Dino Maamria delighted with experienced players as Stevenage cling on against Mansfield Town

Delighted Stevenage boss Dino Maamria praised the efforts of his side’s more experienced players.

Stevenage clung on at the death against a Mansfield onslaught to claim a valuable point as the injury-hit side look for their first EFL win of the season.

And Maamria was left delighted by his battling side and hailed his players for putting their bodies on the line.

“We knew Mansfield would make it hard for us and this is as brilliant point,” he said.

“We were very good in the first half and had the best chance, we should have scored and it would have been a different game.

“The experienced players were magnificent for us today. Joel Byrom was outstanding, Chris Stokes was magnificent, Darren Newton never stopped running and they carried the young players through.

“We have had a lot of injuries and if you lose so many key players any team will struggle.

“We have eight first team players out, we are not in a great position but you have to look at the circumstances

“If any other team was facing these problems they would do much worse.

“We have got a lot of young players and they are all learning and putting their body on the line.”