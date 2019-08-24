John Dempster rues missed chances as Mansfield Town draw at home to Stevenage

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster rued his side’s missed opportunities following their 0-0 draw with battling Stevenage.

The home side enjoyed plenty of possession throughout but were unable to apply the killer touch with Alex MacDonald, Danny Rose and Otis Khan all going close.

Conrad Logan pulled off a brilliant save to keep out Paul Taylor on 12 minutes as the visitors came closest to scoring.

Ryan Sweeney had a goal ruled out for offside on 36 minutes after a close range finish.

Otkis Khan and Rose had goalbound shots blocked before Stevenage scrambled the ball to safety on 58 minutes.

Paul Farman pulled off a brilliant one handed reflect save to deny Danny Rose on 77 minutes.

MacDonald was then denied by a stunning goal-line clearance by Luther James-Wildin with two minutes to go.

Dempster said: “It is frustrating to keep a clean sheet and not win. We had plenty of chances and that is the first time we have fallen short in that end of the pitch this season.

“You want a level of performance, but you also want to create chances and put your chances away. This is a missed opportunity, we did not take our chances

“It is disappointing not to be walking away with all three points, but the players put a shift in today, especially James Clarke on his debut.

“The injuries we have been picking up are frustrating, they are impact injuries and there is nothing we can do.

“The boys fitness levels are good though, we have just been unfortunate with the injuries.

“We are looking at bringing in some bodies to reinforce the group. We have got some strong U21 players.

“I felt Danny Rose was going to get a goal at any point today, but it didn’t happen. Alex MacDonald had chances and it was a great block on the line.

“Conrad Logan has not had a lot to do other than that one safe so we are disappointed not to win.

“There is a long way to go though and we have another point and something to build on.”