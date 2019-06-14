Mansfield Town’s first team players to hold meet and greet with fans at Retford United friendly

Mansfield Town supporters will get the chance to meet the Stags’ first team players this summer.

The meet and greet between players and fans will take place prior to the Stags’ pre-season friendly at Retford United on Tuesday 9th July at roughly 6.30pm. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm.

A mixed Mansfield line-up consisting of Stags’ first team and under-21 players will feature in the game, yet all first team players will be present beforehand for the meet and greet session with attending supporters.

Stags season ticket holders for the 2019/20 campaign can gain entry to the match for just £1 upon production of their season ticket card at the turnstiles. For non-season ticket holders, tickets are priced at £3. Prices apply to all ages.

The friendly away to Retford will be the first of Stags’ scheduled pre-season fixtures following their return from the pre-season training camp in Portugal.