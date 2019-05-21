Mansfield Town to face Championship side Blackburn Rovers in pre-season friendly at One Call Stadium

Championship side Blackburn Rovers will be the opposition for John Dempster’s first game in charge of Mansfield Town at the One Call Stadium this summer.

The Stags will host Tony Mowbray’s Rovers, who finished 15th in the Championship last campaign after gaining promotion from League One the season prior, for a pre-season friendly on Wednesday 17th July (7.30pm kick off).

Mansfield Town confirmed ticket prices for the fixture stand at £10 for adults and £5 for seniors (65+) and under-18s though not yet available for purchase.