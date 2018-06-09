149-run stand secures victory

Cuckney moved up to fourth place in the Owzat-Cricket Notts Premier League with an eight-wicket win at Hucknall.

The hosts, invited to bat, looked well set as a 73-run stand between Joe New (21) and Vinay Landa (62) took them to 105 for two.

But seven wickets fell for 103 as Cuckney fought back, led by James Hawley’s five-wicket haul from 12 overs.

Jack Cattrall grabbed a couple of wickets as Hucknall closed on 208 for nine.

Hawley got Cuckney’s run-chase off to a solid start, scoring 20, including four boundaries.

He shared in an opening stand of 29 with Tom Keast (11) and 31 for the second-wicket with William Butler.

From 60 for two Cuckney then took control as Butler and Tom Ullyott shared an unbroken stand worth 149, Butler making 87 and Ullyott 56, to secure the win.

Butler struck 10 boundares and Ullyott two fours.