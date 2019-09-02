Alex Hales signs new deal with Nottinghamshire Outlaws

Alex Hales has signed a new two-year deal to represent Notts Outlaws in white-ball cricket, extending his association with the club to the end of the 2021 season.

Since joining Notts in 2008, Hales has amassed 6,415 runs in white-ball cricket at a combined average of 34.34.

The right-hander has hit 41 fifties and 11 centuries in that time, with his highest score of 187 not out coming in the Outlaws’ 2017 Royal London One-Day Cup final victory over Surrey.

“Notts is like home to me now. I couldn’t really envisage playing anywhere else,” said Hales.

“I’ve made some great memories here already and hopefully there’s many more to come.

“Being able to call Trent Bridge my home ground always has been something special, and it’s something none of us take for granted.

“After a tough start to the summer, everyone at the club has been brilliant with me.

“I want to repay the faith they have shown and that will continue to be my aim for at least the next two years.

“We have a young and exciting squad that I feel privileged to be part of. I’m an experienced member of that squad now and that’s the role I’m looking to fulfil.”

Middlesex-born and a product of the MCC Young Cricketers programme, Hales will head into his 13th and 14th summers as an Outlaw during his new deal.

Director of Cricket, Mick Newell, says the ability to produce match-winning performances – together with Hales’ commitment to the cause during the current season so far – provided ample reason for Notts to seek a contract extension.

“Alex is a highly sought-after white-ball cricketer right across the world,” said Newell.

“He has delivered a number of match-winning performances for us down the years and we’re looking for that to continue.

“His commitment to Notts since returning to our dressing room has been exactly what we said it needed to be.

“He’s now one of the more experienced members of a predominantly youthful squad.

“He’s already passing on his knowledge and experience to other players and that’s what we want him to be doing.

“He’s a popular figure among our squad and it’s a timely boost for everybody that he’s chosen to extend his stay at Trent Bridge.”