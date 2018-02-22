Christie in a ‘different place’ to four years ago

Skating sensation Elise Christie says she’s in a “different place” to the one after Sochi 2014, following her disqualification from her third and final race at this year’s Winter Olympics.

The 27-year-old short track speed skater’s hopes of bringing home a medal were dashed when she was shown a yellow card her 1,000m heat, in which she finished second, on Tuesday.

It followed on from her 500m and 1,500 falls last week - the latter saw her suffer from ligament damage in her ankle.

Christie said: “I crashed on the first start. Someone actually hit my ankle when that happened. I was in a lot of pain.

“I thought maybe I can’t do this now. I thought about the adrenaline and how that might take over. And it didn’t. I was in a lot of pain. I thought ‘just do what you can do’. I thought I made some really good moves and was quite happy that I’d managed to qualify with such a bad ankle.

“I got my first ever yellow card, which I’m not really sure why. It’s not my decision, it’s not in my control. I have to take whatever the referee gives me.”

Christie, a triple World Champion, was disqualified from all three events four years ago. But times have changed.

She added: “I’m in a different place to Sochi. I’m a world champion and a world record holder and I’ve proved myself but I really wanted to bring it home for Great Britain. It meant a lot to me and I’m devastated that I didn’t.”