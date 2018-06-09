County captain hoping to roar with the Lions

The captain of Nottinghamshire has been handed the chance to lead his country.

Steven Mullaney will lead England Lions in their 50-over tri-Series against India A and West Indies A.

The 31-year-old will skipper four matches between 22nd June and 29th June — aiming to reach the final at the Kia Oval on 2 July.

Mullaney’s selection came after he led the North to a 2-1 victory in the North-South Series in the Caribbean in the spring.

He followed that with excellent form for his county at the start of the 2018 season.

The right-handed batsman has centuries in both the Specsavers County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup in 2018 — and has captained the Green and Golds astutely in both formats.

Mullaney said: “I’m delighted to get recognition from some of the performances I have put in this year, and also from what I did in the North-South series.

“The selectors think I deserve this opportunity at this present time, and it’s one I hope I can grab with both hands.”

The first Lions match is against India at the 3aaa County Ground, Derby, on 22nd June.

Mullaney will miss Championship matches against Essex and Worcestershire.