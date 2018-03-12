Dolphins quartet in fine form at Worksop

The Hucknall and Linby Dolphins quartet of Luke Hill, Lauren Daft, Katie Hill and Lynden Johnson were in fine form at the Open Meet, hosted by Worksop Dolphins.

Katie gained one gold medal in 100m Backstroke, four silvers in 200m Individual Medley, 100m Breaststroke,100m Butterfly, and 200m Breaststroke and a bronze in 50m Freestyle from her six races.

She also gained three personal bests and three county times along the way.

Lynden gained two bronze medals in 100m Breaststroke and 100m Butterfly, including two personal bests and two County times.

Lauren gained fourth place in 200m Breaststroke and sixth in 100m Breaststroke along with two personal bests.

Luke came fifth in the 100m Backstroke, sixth in the 200m Backstroke, seventh in the 50m Freestyle and eighth in the100m Freestyle, achieving four personal bests.

Pictured, from left, are Luke, Lauren, Lynden and Katie.