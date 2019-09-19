Duckett wants to have a Blast at T20 Finals Day

Ben Duckett admits that the Vitality Blast competition has been kind to him.

The 24-year old heads to Edgbaston this weekend to take part in his fourth Finals Day.

Notts Outlaws will face Worcestershire Rapids while the other semi-final will see the Derbyshire Falcons face the Essex Eagles.

“It’s been a pretty lucky competition for me,” said the Notts Outlaws batsman.

“I know that there are many players who don’t get the opportunity to go to big days like that, so it’s something I’ll enjoy and look forward to.”

Duckett was twice a winner with his previous county Northants Steelbacks and also lost in another final.

His first experience was a bit of a surprise though.

“In 2013 I wasn’t expecting to be involved but Kyle Coetzer was injured in the semi-final.

“I only had a few minutes to let the family know I was going to play in the final but it all went smoothly and I wasn’t needed to bat.”

Two years later he experienced the heartbreak of defeat to Lancashire in the final but his second winner’s medal came in 2016 and has been a hot topic in the Trent Bridge dressing room this season.

Duckett played a match-winning innings of 84 to defeat Notts in the first semi-final that year.

“Obviously that was a very good day for me,” he reflected.

“And we’ve talked about it a few times since I moved to Notts. It was nice to be able to contribute that year and put in a performance to get my side into the final and if I could do it again with Notts that would be amazing.”