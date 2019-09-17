Frankie Dettori at the forefront of Southwell Racecourse’s birthday celebrations

Frankie Dettori, the greatest Flat jockey of the modern era, has played his part in the 30th anniversary celebrations of the all-weather track at Southwell Racecourse.

For Dettori, regarded as racing’s biggest personality, rode the first-ever Flat winner on the Fibresand surface back in November 1989 when he partnered Crystal Pool for the late trainer Michael Jarvis.

The 48-year-old Italian is currently enjoying a memorable season in which he has ridden 16 Group One winners, including aboard Logician in the William Hill St Leger, the final Classic of 2019, at Doncaster on Saturday.

At the end of the campaign, Southwell will mark its all-weather birthday with a celebration dinner on Friday, November 8, and then a race meeting the following night under its acclaimed floodlights. The dinner will be hosted by famous former Grand National winning jockey Bob Champion and veteran TV presenter and commentator, Derek Thompson.

Over the years, Southwell’s all-weather track has been graced by an impressive roll-call of equine and human stars. The winning-most horse is Tempering, who scored 22 times between 1990 and 1996, while the leading trainer is David Barron and the winning-most jockey is Joe Fanning.