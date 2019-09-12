Glover’s magnificent seven sets the tone

Papplewick and Linby left Gedling Colliery with an eight-wicket victory in the Nottinghamshire Premier League on Saturday.

Christopher Glover dismissed seven of the home team’s batsmen for the loss of just six runs as the hosts - rooted to the bottom of the table - were back in the pavilion with 97 runs on the board.

Daniel Blathwerwick claimed two further victims while Ray Jordan also chipped in with a wicket.

In response, Papplewick and Linby reached their winning total of 98-2 with less than 16 overs bowled.

Pete Bhabra top scored with an unbeaten 34.

Louis Bhanbra ended his innings unbeaten on 31 and Blatherwick added 18 before being caight by Connor O’Brien.

Fifth-placed Papplewick and Linby will conclude their campaign on Saturday as they travel to Cavaliers and Carrington, who currently sit in second spot.