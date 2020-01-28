When it comes to local pool leagues, there’s no doubt Hucknall boasts one of the strongest in the country.

Formed in the early 1980s, the Hucknall Wednesday Night Pool League has provided a competitive environment for players across the area, not only supporting local pubs and the community but also local charities with its various fundraising efforts that have accumulated thousands of pounds over the years.

The league runs from October to June with trophies and money on offer to successful teams and individuals, and as the league’s press officer Craig Johnstone says, it’s a thriving competition.

He said: “We have 16 teams, some of them mixed with male and females, and with around 160 players competing each week in total, so it’s very strong and one of the best in Nottinghamshire, if not beyond.

“We have several singles, pairs, ranking and ladies tournaments, as well as the main league, and we stick to the old EPA rules with one or two new ones added in occasionally to make it more user friendly.

“It’s competitive, particularly with one or two of the pubs having two sides and also one of the new teams from Bulwell having put together a very strong team to try and win the league, but overall there’s a good balance between rivalry and banter and it’s good fun.

“There’s a summer league too but there are fewer teams and players and no prize money, trophies or presentation nights for that one and it just keeps things ticking over.”

The league, of whom Paddy McShane has been chairman since 1996, has bred several players who have played for England in the past and although during the 1990s membership dwindled to around half of its current number, it recovered to increase back to its current figures and become one boasting very high standards and competitive action.

Craig added: “We are always open to new teams being formed to boost the league further.

“We have meetings on the second Sunday of every month and anyone is welcome to attend.

“More details can be found via our Facebook page, which can be found by searching for ‘Hucknall Wednesday Night Pool League’ and where people can lodge requests for membership.”