Hucknall face Wollaton for the first time in NPL

It will be a first for Hucknall on Saturday in Round 8 of the Owzat Cricket Nottinghamshire Premier League as they face early pace setters Wollaton.

It will be the first time the two sides have faced each other in the NPL. The home side are in nosebleed territory after two wins over the weekend took them into top spot.

Hucknall were yet another side to have a mixed weekend as they won then fell back to earth with a defeat; the chance to topple the leaders will no doubt give them a boost as they look to move into the top half.

There’s an all Bassetlaw affair at Papplewick Hall where Mansfield Hosiery Mills are the visitors.

Papplewick & Linby made it three wins in a row after back to back victories over the weekend and sit fourth after a good start to the season.

Skipper Sam Ogrizovic has been in the runs and he needs just eight for 3,500 in the NPL and Jack Blatherwick can make it 50 NPL wickets with three strikes.

The Millers remain the league’s only winless side after the Bank Holiday where they lost and drew, and whilst they remain bottom of the table the sides above are not so far ahead. A win here could lift them off the bottom.

Elsewhere, Attenborough host Radcliffe, Cavaliers are home to Kimberley, Caythorpe welcome Plumtree and Cuckney host Farnsfield.