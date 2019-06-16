Hucknall frustrated as rain prevents any run chase

Hucknall were left frustrated by the weather in a rain-hit Notts Premier League home draw against Cavaliers and Carrington on Saturday

The visitors set Hucknall a target of 258 after reaching 257 for nine in their innings.

But play was abandoned by the wet weather before Hucknall could get their run-chase under way.

Hucknall’s 10 points left them in seventh place with 100 points from their nine matches — 29 points clear of the bottom two and 29 points off second place.

Cavaliers’ total was built on a opening stand of 141 between Bilal Shafayat and Adeel Shafique.

The 100 partnership came up in 146 balls, with both openers reaching their half centuries shortly after.

Shafayat’s was the quicker, taking 75 balls, whilst Shafique needed 102.

Shiv Thakor added 47 in 38 balls as they began to lose wickets at regular intervals.

Opening bowler Jake Libby finished with three for 56 for Hucknall — his victims coming in the lower middle-order.

His haul took him past 50 NPL wickets, while three other bowlers all grabbed a brace for the home side. Aadil Ali claimed two for 56 from 12 overs, Sam Johnson two for 40 from seven overs and Joshua Downie two for 19 from two overs.

For the second successive weekend rain spoiled the NPL programme.

None reached a conclusion, although all but one got under way and saw some play.

The exception was atAttenborough where the visit of Papplewick andLinby saw play abandoned before the start. Papplewick picked up six points and are fifth with 110 points from their nine matches.

It was the second match they have had abadoned this season.

The leaders are Kimberley Institute on 138 points, nine clear of Cavaliers.