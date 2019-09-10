Hucknall motorcycling ace Richard Cooper is National Superstock 1000 champion

Two thrilling victories at Oulton Park at the weekend clinched the National Superstock 1000 Championship for Hucknall motorcycling ace Richard Cooper.

The experienced Cooper, 35, capped what has been a superb season after switching from British Superbikes action, and he landed the title for a second time.

Aboard his GSX-R1000R bike for the Buildbase Suzuki team, he led from start to finish in the opening contest before getting locked in a duel with title rival Taylor Mackenzie in race two.

The battle wasn’t settled until the final lap when Mackenzie failed with a attempt to pass on the last chicane, leaving Cooper to ride unchallenged to the chequered flag for his 11th victory of the season.

Cooper said: “It was also unfortunate for Taylor that he had to come from the back of the grid in the first race. But that added a bit more pressure because it was mine to lose.

“I’m buzzing about the whole weekend. We went into it not knowing that I could win, but just to do what we have been doing all year.

“The pace of the races was incredible, but we have been on the podium at every round this season, apart from one.

“It’s that consistency, as part of our whole package, that has given me and the Suzuki team the championship, and we couldn’t be happier.”