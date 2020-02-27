Hucknall pool league round-up: Legion A well-placed in George Roy KO Cup

Hucknall pool league leaders Legion A are well-placed for the second leg of their George Roy KO Cup semi-final, with a comfortable 6-1 victory over Spot On B.

It means Legion A need just two legs to secure victory and a place in the final.

The other semi-final tie is finely poised with Legion B edging that contest with Conny 4-3 in a race to eight.

In the Plate competition, Portland A and Spot On Bulwell are favourites to progress into the final as both hold 5-2 advantages over their respective opponents Bentinck Newbies and Green Dragon.

RESULTS

George Roy K/O Cup semi final 1st Leg: RB Legion A 6 (MVP Geoff Taylor) v Spot On B 1 (MVP Adam Elliott); Conny 3 v RB Legion B 4.

Mellors/Bicknell Plate semi final 1st Leg: Bentinck Newbies 2 v Portland A 5; Spot On Bulwell 5 v Dragon 2 (MVP Jason Bond).