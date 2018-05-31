Hucknall produce shock win over high-flying Cavs

Hucknall continued their incredible revival with a stunning win over Cavaliers & Carrington inflicting the heaviest defeat on the visitors for three years in the Premier League.

Two weeks ago, doom and gloom had descended after three performances each more horrific than the last.

Last week the team finally turned up and in this match they were outstanding in out performing Cavs - one of the power house teams of the county - in batting, bowling and fielding.

Jake Libby’s presence has certainly helped but across the team the drive and determination of the second half of last season has returned.

The visitors asked Hucknall to bat first and Libby and Josh Downie got off to good start with a 50 partnership off 62 balls. Downie made 36, while others played a supporting role to Libby who shone.

Skipper Robin Maxwell (29), Vinay Landa (16), Richard Greatorex (15) and Keith Dudgeon (30*) all partnered Libby (116) as Hucknall posted 273-7 from their 50 overs.

Cavs were more than capable of chasing down the runs but after Hucknall’s batsmen had lead the way, the bowlers didn’t disappoint with a fantastic display from the unit.

The wickets came frequently and were shared around between Keith Dudgeon (3-39 from 11.2 overs), Matt New (2-20 from nine overs), Harry Finch (2-23 from eight overs), Suhail Ahmed (2-24 from seven overs) and Jake Libby (1-19 from eight overs), as Cavs were bowled all out for 131 in 43.2 overs for one of the shock results of the season so far.

A Libby-less Hucknall were unable to repeat this feat on Bank Holiday Monday when they lost to Papplewick and Linby by seven wickets, having been bowled out for 178.