Huge roar for Tour of Britain cyclists at Mansfield's Stage 7 finish line

Thousands of keen cycling fans battled the Mansfield rain as stage seven of the Tour of Britain concluded with a British winner.

Residents roared at the Civic Centre finish line as Ian Stannard won the penultimate stage of the tour, with people travelling from across the country to visit the Mansfield event.

Mansfield welcomed the finale to stage seven of the Tour of Britain.

Mansfield District Council put on a stunning show at the finish line, with stalls, entertainment, food and drink and a craft event just a few of the activities on offer at the festival.

Cycling club the Mansfield Road Club had a large presence in the crowd, and they say it is a great way to celebrate cycling in the town.

Rider Ben Charlton, aged 37, said: "We wanted to come down today and enjoy the festival properly because it is a massive event for the town.

"A few of our membership were out cycling along some of the stage's track today and getting to grips with what the professionals dealt with throughout their route.

Enthusiasts from Mansfield Road Club enjoyed the atmosphere outside their gazebo.

"Hopefully it will be good for the riding club having the presence with a gazebo because it could boost the membership and get people more interested in cycling as a hobby."

Other enthusiasts came from more far afield than Mansfield, with people visiting from across the country to see the stage conclude.

Joe Reskelly and Will Lancaster cycled a 50km trek from Kegworth, Leicestershire, to make it to the finish, and they say the event was a fantastic way to celebrate the town.

Joe said: "You can feel the excitement around the town and you know everyone is enjoying themselves despite the rain.

Joe Reskelly, 21, and Will Lancaster, 21, made a 100km round trip to see the finish at Mansfield

"It is great for all of the towns and villages where the tour passes because the local businesses get so much more trade and generally, like ourselves, you have people coming into the town who might not have another reason to."

People also travelled from areas including Sheffield, Derby and Leeds, and ex-cyclist Michael Smith, aged 79, brought along his family along from Lincolnshire.

He said: "I was an ex cyclist for many years before my body would not allow it anymore and so it is great to see so many people are enthusiastic about it here today.

"I have never been to Mansfield before myself but I am impressed with how good the show is here today, it's definitely a great event for the town."

Michael Smith (right) and his family travelled all the way from Lincolnshire for the event.

Local businesses also managed to set up stall and advertise their product including Mansfield Woodhouse-based home design firm Laminate Master, who were supporting Team Quick Step.

Laminate Master utilises Quick Step's laminate flooring as part of its business, and today owner Stephen Brown was lucky enough to meet rider Bob Jungels following the race.

He said: "It is a great opportunity to work with Quick Step today and advertise the product, and it was really fun having a gazebo at the festival and interacting with the public.

"We have already had a few customers coming up to us and think about having us help them with their home design, and that makes it all so worthwhile.

"Thank you to Team Quick Step for working with us and allowing us to do the draw for a lucky Facebook user who will win a free laminate flooring."

The seventh stage passed through places across the Nottinghamshire area, starting in West Bridgford before making its way up to Worksop, hurdling through Hucknall, passing through Annesley Woodhouse and speeding past Selston before finishing in Mansfield.

Laminate Master's owner, Stephen Brown, with Team Quick Step rider Bob Jungels.

This was the second time Mansfield welcomed the Tour of Britain, with the town seeing stage four of last year's race finish in the Market Place.