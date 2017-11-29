Joy for Josh as Hucknall trainer is named Mr Universe

Hucknall personal trainer Josh Maley is on top of the world after winning the Mr Universe title.

Maley, a personal trainer at the M10 gym and consultant for sports nutrition brand Muscle Club, competed in the National Amateur Body-Builders’ Association (NABBA) Mr Universe competition at the ICC in Birmingham.

He was declared the Class 1 winner due to his impressive size and physique.

“Winning Mr Universe was realising a nine year dream,” said the 29-year-old.

“Words can’t do justice to how it felt.

“Seeing all the hours of hard work that you put into something come to fruition was simply incredible.

“Each year I have put everything into improving my physique to be better than the last.

“This mindset helped me reach my long-term goal as it meant I didn’t focus on or get intimidated by the bigger picture, instead I just focused on being my best each day.

“At the end of the day, that is all we can really control.”

Mr Universe is judged on symmetry, proportions, size and clarity of muscle groups and Class 1 is for bodybuilders over 1.79 metres tall.

Maley sits comfortably in this category at 1.98 metres and weighing 287lbs and commentators at the NABBA event discussed Maley’s upper body improvement, and described his legs as ‘world class’.

Maley has been competing since 2010 and went on to win third and second place in Class 1 of the Mr Universe competition in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

He has a big following on social media, with an impressive 21,000 Instagram followers and is said to be a huge inspiration to local fitness fanatics and aspiring competitors.

