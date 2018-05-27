Kimberley stay top of Premier League

Kimberley and Wollaton continued their impressive early season form in round six of the Owzat-Cricket Nottinghamshire Premier League.

Kimberley Institute remain top of the table after blitzing Attenborough at the 2bm Ground.

The visitors were invited to bat first and it went downhill from there. Only Burhan Alam with 30 was able to show any real stickability as Attenborough found themselves 119 all out.

Wickets were shared until a late spell by Zain Ramzan finished off the innings, Ramzan finishing with four for 28.

The run chase needed just 16.5 overs. George Bacon (35) and Tom Rowe (31) led from the front as Kimberly cruised to 124 for four.

Ben Bhabra taking three for 31 was the bright spot for Attenborough.

Wollaton remain hot on Kimberley’s heels after they despatched Mansfield Hosiery Mills at The Fieldings.

The visitors won the toss, putting the Millers in to bat.

No one could score more than 17 as the Millers were dismissed for 123 with Nayyar Abbas taking four for 30, while James Cox and Kade Shiel both grabbed a brace.

Wollaton had to work a bit harder for their win than Kimberley, needing 37.3 overs to reach the line, for the loss of five wickets.

Paul McMahon’s 30 was the backbone of the knock, Daniel Harris claiming a pair of victims.

Cavaliers & Carrington started the day in second spot, but came up against an in-form Hucknall and paid the penalty.

The visitors won the toss at the New Gatehouse Ground, asking the home side to bat.

Hucknall got off to a solid start, Josh Downie (36) and Jake Libby putting on 54 for the opening stand. Libby then added 73 with Robin Maxwell for the 2nd and 66 for the 3rd with Vinay Landa, dominating both stands on his way to 116 from 142 balls.

With Keith Dudgeon smashing 30* from just 11 balls, Hucknall closed on 273 for seven.

In contrast to the first innings, Cavs could not generate any partnerships as Hassan Azad was the lone beacon of resistance, scoring 40 from their 131 all out. Dudgeon led the way with three for 39, whilst Harry Finch, Suhail Ahmed and Matt New each took two apiece.

Radcliffe-on-Trent moved up into 4th place after a victory at home to Caythorpe.

Radcliffe batted first after the visitors won the toss, finding themselves losing early wickets on their way to 76 for six.

Caleb Mierkalns (34) partnered with Eddie Torr to put on 54 for the 7th wicket, while David Lucas added a bright 33 to push the total to 168 all out. Anuj Dal (three for 14) and James Hindson (three for 43) led the bowling.

Caythorpe lost wickets early and often in reply, slumping to 31 for seven. A defiant knock of 40 from skipper Andrew Staszkiewicz spared the blushes as they crept into triple figures, finishing 102 all out inside 30 overs.

Papplewick & Linby made it back to back wins after returning from Farnsfield with all the spoils.

The home side chose to bat first and were in trouble at 87 for seven.

Joseph Worrall joined skipper Paul Franks in the middle and the pair closed out the innings with an unbroken stand of 93. Franks ending 67 not out, with Worrall on 30.

Jim Rhodes was the pick of the bowling with three for 19, Matt Carter and Jack Blatherwick sharing the other four wickets. Sam Ogrizovic got the reply going with a run-a-ball 55 as wickets fell around him. Jack Blatherwick closed it out, unbeaten on 36 as added 52 with Tom Bowers to clinch a five wicket win.

Plumtree played host to a resurgent Cuckney side and having opted to bat were in a deep hole at 50 for six, as Elliott Bowles (three for 34) and Jack Cattrall (three for 37) ripped out the top order.

Matthew Wood (40) and Graeme White (49) combined to add exactly 100 but Plumtree were all out for 182 with 9 balls of the innings unused. James Hawley finished off the tail with three for 24.

Hawley and Will Butler opened up the chase with a 50 stand, but both fell with the score on 56. Plumtree restricted them to 102 for five at one point but captain Nick Langford led his troops to a four wicket win with an unbeaten knock of 55, having scored the majority of a 63-run stand with Jonathan Ball.

The result leaves both sides in mid-table as Farnsfield and Mansfield Hosiery Mills find themselves in danger of being cast adrift at the bottom.