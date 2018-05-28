Kiwi star Taylor hails ‘amazing’ record crowd at Trent Bridge

New Zealand star Ross Taylor hailed an “amazing” record crowd at Trent Bridge as holders Nottinghamshire Outlaws stumbled to the second defeat of their Royal London One-Day Cup campaign against Warwickshire Bears on Sunday.

They were hammered by 108 runs, but the attendance of 14,357, boosted by admission of just £1 for all on a family fun day, was a record for a one-day match involving Notts.

Taylor, whose knock of 56 was in vain, said: “It was amazing to see so many people there. A lot of grounds in New Zealand have only 6-8,000 for one-day internationals.

“The fun day was a great initiative and, hopefully, the kids got a lot out of it. Maybe, in years to come, a few of those youngsters will want to come back and play for Notts.”

Taylor’s views were echoed by Warwickshire’s Ed Pollock, whose 56 set the visitors on their way to a winning total of 295-9 in their allotted 50 overs.

“It was amazing out there, and great fun,” said Pollock. “The atmosphere was terrific all day, and it was great to see so many kids there enjoying themselves.”

Sam Hain (72) and Adam Hose (51) also made half-centuries for the visitors before Notts were bowled out for 187 in only 38.5 overs.